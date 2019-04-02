What Taimur Ali Khan is upto?

bollywood

Earlier, Taimur Ali Khan was seen with a hammer, but under the watchful eyes of dad Saif Ali Khan. Has Tim been catching up on Bob The Builder?

Taimur Ali Khan

Of late, Taimur Ali Khan is being papped with some rather strange accessories. Yesterday, he took rapid strides with a leaf in hand. Earlier, he was seen with a hammer, but under the watchful eyes of dad Saif Ali Khan. Has Tim been catching up on Bob The Builder? Is the munchkin making something? Or is he up to some mischief?

This is not the first time Taimur was clicked doing random musings. The tiny tot seems very curious, and time and again, little Tim is snapped with a guitar, twigs, and books.

There's not a single day that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur doesn't make headlines. He's the blue-eyed boy of the country and everything he does makes waves. So much so that a Kerala-based toy company had started making dolls inspired by the toddler. Kareena had recently quipped saying the dolls looked more like Chucky the doll from the horror flick Child's Play than her son. Here's what she had said on Koffee With Karan, "Just because the doll has blue eyes, scruffy hair and a bandhgala, it does not make him Taimur."

Just for the unversed, Taimur Ali Khan made headlines once again when a chef made Taimur-inspired-cookies to serve the guests at a magazine event.

