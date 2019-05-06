Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F starrer Jawani Jaaneman to go on floors this June

bollywood

Jawani Jaaneman will be directed by Nitin Kakkar, the filmmaker behind Notebook, Mitron and Filmistaan. The film also stars Tabu.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Alaia F and Tabu starrer Jawani Jaaneman is all set to go on floors in June this year in London. The film is will be directed by Nitin Kakkar, the filmmaker behind Notebook, Mitron and Filmistaan. The production of the project is being held by multiple production houses, including Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, Saif Ali Khan's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

2019 is turning out to be a busy year for Saif Ali Khan. In addition to 'Jawani Jaaneman', Saif is currently working on 'Taanaji: The Unsung Hero', which also features Ajay Devgn. Saif will also feature in Dil Bechara, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is the Hindi adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars. While Khan had bulked up last year for his Udaybhan Rathod act in Tanhaji, he is required to attain a lean frame for his portrayal of a 40-something father to Alaia Furniturewalla in the comedy.



Meanwhile, Tabu is all set to hit the big screens with her upcoming film De De Pyaar De starring alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F will be making her Bollywood debut with this film.

