Pooja Bedi's daughter Aalia Furniturewala to enter Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan's Jawani Jaaneman

Though there had been talk that Aalia Furniturewala wants to follow in her mother Pooja Bedi's footsteps, the youngster is said to have bagged a film

If the industry buzz is to be believed, Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala's daughter Aalia is all set for Bollywood. Though there had been talk that she wants to follow in her mother's footsteps, the youngster is said to have bagged a film.

She makes her debut in Nitin Kakkar's Jawani Jaaneman, which stars Saif Ali Khan. She will be playing his teenage daughter. The project rolls next year.

Jawani Jaaneman is said to be a family comedy revolving around the relationship of a 40-year-old and his daughter.



Aalia calls herself Aalia Eff on Instagram. From sexy selfies to hot bikini pictures, Aalia Furniturewalla's Instagram photos is all about glitz and glamour. Aalia Furniturewalla first grabbed headlines in 2014 for her public spat with Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter Sakshi.

Aaliaand Saakshi Chopra fought at Tryst Pub in Mumbai on November 28, 2014. WhileAaliawas celebrating her birthday with friends at the pub, Sakshi was with her mother and her friend when the fight took place. Later, Aalia's mother Pooja Bedi and Sakshi's mother Meenakshi Chopra also apparently got into a fight at the pub. After the fight, Pooja Bedi filed an FIR against Meenakshi Sagar and her daughter Sakshi. The FIR was filed by Bedi for harassing, intimidating, threatening, abusing and speaking derogatorily about herself, her daughter Aalia, her late mother Protima Bedi, and her ex-husband Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala on SMS, recorded telephonic conversations and across social media.

Talking about the youngster's curriculum activitiy, Aalia Furniturewalla has done a one-year film direction course in New York University and a one-year acting course in New York Film Academy.

After Alia Bhatt, there will be one more Aalia in B-Town. Oh! to the unversed, actress Kiara Advani's real name is also Alia.

