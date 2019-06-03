Katrina Kaif and other B-town beauties make heads turn at Baba Siddique's Iftar party

bollywood

A host of Bollywood and television celebs attended Congress leader Baba Siddique's Iftar party 2019 at a plush 5-star hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood divas stole the show at the event

Katrina Kaif, Warina Hussain, Mouni Roy. All pictures/Yogen Shah

Just like every year, Congress leader Baba Siddique's Iftar party was a starry event. A host of Bollywood and television celebs attended Baba Siddique's Iftar party 2019 at a plush 5-star hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, Huma Qureshi and other Bollywood divas completely stole the show with their glitzy and glamorous traditional wear.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, a number of the who's who of Bollywood and the television industry were in attendance at the party. Here's taking a look at what the ladies wore to the event.

Katrina Kaif was resplendent in an all-white Anarkali dress with sequin detailing. The gorgeous actress paired her outfit with matching mojaris and a stunning pearl and diamond necklace.

Huma Qureshi, too, chose white for the Iftar party. The actress wore a lovely embellished white salwar kameez with silver Kolhapuri sandals.

Iulia Vantur was beautiful as always in a golden-white Anarkali dress paired with strappy sandals. Vantur wore a bindi and chandelier earrings to complement the outfit.

Mouni Roy chose a stunning embroidered Anarkali dress and her signature kohl-rimmed eyes made the actress look exquisite.

Raveena Tandon looked pretty as always in a red sharara set. The actress went all-out traditional with her hair tied in a bun accessorised with a gajra, a bindi, and jhumkis.

Karishma Tanna was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs at Baba Siddique's Iftar party. She wore a pretty ivory sharara set and kept her makeup minimal for a chic look.

Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain looked fabulous in a shimmery black sharara set. The actress kept her hair loose and wavy around her shoulders and kept her makeup to a bare minimum.

Urvashi Rautela made a bold style statement in a fiery red outfit that made her stand out in a crowd.

