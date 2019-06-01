Veere Di Wedding completes one year: Sonam Kapoor cheers for girl power

bollywood

Veere Di Wedding completed a year since its release on Saturday, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja lauded the film's producer and her sister Rhea Kapoor for "breaking the glass ceiling" with a film reflecting girl power

As Veere Di Wedding completes one year, actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of the four actors from the film along with a heartfelt post.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, "Veere Di Wedding" features Sonam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The movie performed well at the box office, and was lauded for bringing a woman-led narrative on the big screen.

In an Instagram post, Sonam wrote: "I've made life long friendships with these amazing women. Love you my Veeres. Also Rhea, you broke the glass ceiling with a f****ng hammer unapologetically. I love you and I'm so proud of you.

"Thank you Ekta Kapoor for being such a girl boss, you are an inspiration. Shashanka, you always bring out the bestest in me."

Sonam said she is looking forward to work with the girl gang again. Rhea said Veere Di Wedding was a lesson for her and was life-changing. Rhea said, "Happy one year to my precious @vdwthefilm this is an outtake of the poster shoot that never made it. This film has taught me so much and changed my life. I love each and every person involved in the film and always will, can’t wait to force you all to get back on set! SOON! #veeresforlife HAPPY BIRTHDAY VEERE DI WEDDING!"

Veere Di Wedding directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi starred Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles, as four friends attending a wedding. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics but it emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films featuring a female lead.

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor reveals Kareena Kapoor's favourite pastime - entertainment

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from IANS