Rhea Kapoor reveals Kareena Kapoor's favourite 'passtime'!

bollywood

On Monday, 'Veere's' Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor reunited for a lunch outing

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: therealkarismakapoor

On April 29, Monday afternoon, sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor stepped out in casuals for a lunch outing. They both were dressed in white tees and denim. While Kareena let her hair loose later, Karisma chose to keep it in a bun. Accompanying them was their 'Veere' Rhea Kapoor and Kareena's manager, Poonam Damania. The photos of their outing were shared by Rhea, Karisma, and Poonam on their Instagram account.

Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram account and wrote how much they missed other 'Veeres' Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania. She wrote, "Veere mini reunion.. missed you @sonamkapoor @reallyswara @shikhatalsania and mostly YOU @mickeycontractor [sic]"

To which, the popular makeup artist, Mickey Contractor replied, "Hope you girls had a blast." Shikha Talsania also commented with three black hearts and a flying kiss emoticon.

Not just this, their film, Veere Di Wedding's producer Rhea Kapoor also shared a picture of Kareena and Karisma on her Instagram story, and revealed Kareena Kapoor's favourite pass time. She wrote: "Embarrassing awkward producers is Kareena Kapoor's favourite passtime. Let this be known [sic]."

Karisma Kapoor also shared the pictures of her girl gang and wrote: "Veere's #funlunch."

View this post on Instagram Veere’s âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #funlunch A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onApr 29, 2019 at 3:11am PDT

With coordinating sunglasses and white shoes, aren't the sisters winning the twin look?

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor reacts on Diljit Dosanjh's latest single Kylie + Kareena

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates