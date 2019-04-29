Kareena Kapoor reacts on Diljit Dosanjh's latest single Kylie + Kareena

bollywood

"I am humbled that Diljit has sung this song with my name in it. I have worked with him but he doesn't speak much." Bebo told him to be as talkative as her

Kylie Jenner, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has often expressed his love for reality TV star Kylie Jenner and his admiration for actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also not hidden from people. The Punjabi artiste has now unveiled a video of a song dedicated to the two celebrities.

Diljit Dosanjh has been crushing on Kylie Jenner for a while. The singer-actor does not leave any opportunity to express his love for the American reality show star on social media. He often comments on Kylie's cousin Kim Kardashian's posts asking her about her whereabouts.

Now, there is one more addition to his list - Kareena Kapoor Khan. In his latest single, Kylie + Kareena Labhna Ni Munda Tainu Mere Jaisa, he is expressing his fondness for the two. Though Jenner has never responded to him, Bebo did.

Yesterday, she recorded a special video message for the singer in which she is heard saying, "I am humbled that Diljit has sung this song with my name in it. I have worked with him but he doesn't speak much." Bebo told him to be as talkative as her.

Following this, Diljit said in a statement: "I am extremely glad to have worked with Kareena ma'am and I am delighted that she said such kind words about me. Of course, it is a pleasure to be able to express my love for Kylie via this song, and I am really excited to see the response from the audience as well."

The upcoming film Good News will bring back Kareena and Diljit together on the big screen.

