Good News team Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani wrap up shoot

Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani have wrapped up the shoot of their film, Good News. They took to social media to announce about it

Kiara Advani shared this photo on her Instagram account.

On Friday, the team of Good News shared some pictures of themselves on social media. They announced the wrap of this film through these lovely pictures of the whole cast - Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. After entertaining their fans with their sizzling performance and chemistry in Aitraaz and Kambakkht Ishq, actor Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be reuniting on screen after a long time with Good News.

The film story revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a couple who is trying to have a baby.

The shooting for Good News went on floors in November last year and ever since then, we are getting updates from the sets. Diljit took to his Twitter account to share a picture of himself with the cast and captioned it, "Awesome Foursome". While Kiara Advani shared pictures and videos at her Instagram Handle and wrote: "Bringing the #GoodNews to you sooon [sic]"

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor was photographed by the paparazzi on the sets of Good News where she was snapped flaunting her baby bump, which the actress is carrying for her film's character.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 9, 2019.

