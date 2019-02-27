Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her baby bump in these pictures

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor was seen flaunting her baby bump on the sets of her upcoming film, Good News along with Akshay Kumar

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted on the sets of Good News. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Kareena Kapoor was photographed by the paparazzi on the sets of her upcoming film, Good News with Akshay Kumar. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Kareena was snapped flaunting her baby bump, which the actress is carrying for her film's character.

The immediate reaction to Kareena Kapoor's pictures left her fans and the audience in a tizzy. Many thought that she is pregnant for real. Later, the fans understood that she isn't pregnant, and this extensive look is for her forthcoming film, Good News.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit with a striped shirt-dress, and bump prosthetics, which have made Kareena stay true to her character in the film. In an earlier video from the film's set that went viral on Instagram had Kareena in a glamorous role and had Taimur playing with Kiara.

Good News will see Akshay and Kareena reunite after 10 years. The film rev olves around a couple trying to have a baby. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and directed by Raj Mehta, the film was supposed to release in July earlier. However, the cry of Good News is slated to arrive on September 6, 2019.

Prior to this Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in Veere Di Wedding, which did fairly well at the box office, and has Karan Johar's directorial project, Takht, a period drama. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, who was last a part of the trilingual film, 2.0 with Rajinikanth, will be next seen in Kesari on March 1, 2019. Apart from this, he has Hera Pheri 3 and Mission Mangal.

