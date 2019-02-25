Watch video: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak's insane kickboxing sessions

bollywood

Amrita Arora Ladak has posted a video of herself practising kickboxing with bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan. It's fitness goals!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Drew Neal and Amrita Arora Ladak

Besties Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak have taken to kickboxing. The two work out together with personal trainer Drew Neal. Ammu has been referring to the classes as 'insane sessions'. Friends that sweat together, stay together.

Here's what Amrita Arora shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) onFeb 22, 2019 at 2:04am PST

Amrita captioned the video: "Girls playing tough with @drewnealpt ..insane sesh with my girl beebo #girlscandoanything #fitisthenewskinny #fitnessgoals #beboamuworkoutdiaries @ithinkfitness thanx for coming in time to make this video !!!Hahahah"

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are health conscious and believe in keeping fit. Amrita frequently shares pictures and videos of herself working out solo and with Kareena. They lift weights, practise kickboxing, do squats and other exercises as part of their workout routine.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the film Good News, a romantic comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by first-time director Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar. Good News is slated for release on September 6, 2019.

