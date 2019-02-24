Kareena Kapoor: I don't blame, credit anyone for my success or struggle

bollywood

With two big-budget films and several brand endorsements in the pipeline, Kareena Kapoor Khan says she is the lone decision maker of her achievements

Kareena Kapoor

From being body shamed to taking the audience by surprise with her 'size zero' frame, from getting married at the peak of her career to walking the fashion ramp flaunting her baby bump and returning to work immediately after giving birth -- actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has done it all and more.

With two big-budget films and several brand endorsements in the pipeline, the actress says she is the lone decision maker of her achievements. "There was no blueprint that I had when I started my journey in the film industry. As you know, I started quite young.

"But definitely, I have built my own image because I always been very conscious of my choices. Every film, brand endorsement or social cause that I have associated with, all the decisions were mine.

"So whatever I have achieved so far, the way my career has panned out in the entertainment business, it is all mine. I do not blame or credit anyone for my success and struggle," Kareena told IANS in an interview here.

If at all, she credits her directors for her bringing out the best in her as a performer. "I've always said that I am really a director's actor so if I really want to give any credit for my good performances in films, I would say it goes to the director who brought out the best performer in me," added the actress, whose film credits include Chameli, Omkara, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Ki & Ka and Udta Punjab.

She has been appointed ambassador of Swasth Immunised India campaign, which aims to create awareness on child vaccination. Kareena believes: "For a celebrity like me, who has always received love from people and youngsters feel connected with me, it is important to utilise the platform for some substantial reason.

"When it comes to this campaign, it was a perfect cause for me being a young mother."

As far as her image building is concerned, Kareena says it is the result of her conscious mind.

"People always try to write off a married woman and unnecessarily criticize her. Yes, we face that issue... so, breaking the glass ceiling has probably happened with me, and the generation I represent," she said.

She found it fascinating how during the promotion of "Udta Punjab", people drew comparisons.

"People compared me with actresses who are younger than meaI mean with Alia Bhatt (laughs), but it has been unheard of earlier that even after marriage and my pregnancy, I continued working and got many number of brands and projects. I am living a normal life, but it is inspiring youngsters.

"I am happy that I inspire them to become an achiever," added the 38-year-old.

Currently, she is busy with two films -- "Good News" opposite Akshay Kumar and "Takht", a period drama with an ensemble cast.

After giving birth to her first baby, the social media star Taimur Ali Khan, on December 20, 2016, she has been constantly striking a balance between family and her professional life.

Now that Taimur is growing up, is she willing to sign more films?

"Look, it is not just Taimur but I also manage time for my family. Balancing professional and personal life is an art and I have learnt it.

"But I think I do it because I love spending time with my family and with Taimur. When you love something, you find a way to do it.

aceAnd giving family quality time is something that I have worked on, even before my baby was born because my family is my strength. In a way, I think balancing every aspect of my life comes quite naturally to me," said the granddaughter of the 'Showman' Raj Kapoor.

