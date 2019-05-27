Photos: Sonam Kapoor shares vibrant pictures from her cousin's wedding in London
The Kapoors are out celebrating their relative's wedding in London and the pictures that Sonam Kapoor has shared from the event are absolutely vibrant and fun. Check them out here!
It's a true fam-jam for Sonam Kapoor and her family. The Kapoors, including Anil, Sunita and Rhea Kapoor, and Anand Ahuja, are out celebrating a relative's wedding in London and the pictures that Sonam Kapoor has shared from the event are absolutely vibrant and fun.
Sonam Kapoor's cousin, Priya Singh, got married to Ranbir Batra, and Sonam has been giving her fans a sneak peek from the festivities. Not only Sonam, but mum Sunita too took to Instagram to share a family picture.
Sonam Kapoor captioned the pictures as, "Fam! bhambani/Singh/Kapoor." Check out the pictures here:
View this post on Instagram
Don't the cousins look gorgeous? Sonam Kapoor is a global style icon, and her pristine white gown and black headpiece are super pretty. Sonam's cousin, on the other hand, has taken spring in her stride and chose a flowy floral gown for the do.
See photos: Bride replicates looks of Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor for her wedding
Sonam Kapoor also shared a picture of the bride and groom together with the caption, "The princess met her perfect soulmate and they lived happily ever after with all her dogs, eating the best food, the best wine and being merry! Thank you for the most beautiful time Priya didi and Ranbir! You make a beautiful pair! And a special tribute to both of you in the words of Tina Turner "You're simply the best
Better than all the rest
Better than anyone
Anyone I've ever met
I'm stuck on your heart
I hang on every word you say
Tear us apart
Baby, I would rather be dead"
View this post on Instagram
Also read: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor's release gets postponed
