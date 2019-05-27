Photos: Sonam Kapoor shares vibrant pictures from her cousin's wedding in London

bollywood

The Kapoors are out celebrating their relative's wedding in London and the pictures that Sonam Kapoor has shared from the event are absolutely vibrant and fun. Check them out here!

Sonam Kapoor with family. Pic/instagram.com/sonamkapoor

It's a true fam-jam for Sonam Kapoor and her family. The Kapoors, including Anil, Sunita and Rhea Kapoor, and Anand Ahuja, are out celebrating a relative's wedding in London and the pictures that Sonam Kapoor has shared from the event are absolutely vibrant and fun.

Sonam Kapoor's cousin, Priya Singh, got married to Ranbir Batra, and Sonam has been giving her fans a sneak peek from the festivities. Not only Sonam, but mum Sunita too took to Instagram to share a family picture.

Sonam Kapoor captioned the pictures as, "Fam! bhambani/Singh/Kapoor." Check out the pictures here:

Don't the cousins look gorgeous? Sonam Kapoor is a global style icon, and her pristine white gown and black headpiece are super pretty. Sonam's cousin, on the other hand, has taken spring in her stride and chose a flowy floral gown for the do.

Sonam Kapoor also shared a picture of the bride and groom together with the caption, "The princess met her perfect soulmate and they lived happily ever after with all her dogs, eating the best food, the best wine and being merry! Thank you for the most beautiful time Priya didi and Ranbir! You make a beautiful pair! And a special tribute to both of you in the words of Tina Turner "You're simply the best

Better than all the rest

Better than anyone

Anyone I've ever met

I'm stuck on your heart

I hang on every word you say

Tear us apart

Baby, I would rather be dead"

