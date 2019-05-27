Raghava Lawrence to be back on sets of Laxmmi Bomb?

bollywood

Raghava Lawrence, who was set to helm the Hindi remake of his Tamil horror comedy Kanchana (2011), had announced his exit from the project on Twitter.

A week after stepping down as director of the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb over "disrespect" and creative differences, Raghava Lawrence is reconsidering coming on board the project, provided he is given the respect he deserves. The director, who was set to helm the Hindi remake of his Tamil horror comedy Kanchana (2011), had announced his exit from the project on Twitter.

On May 26, in a new statement, Lawrence said "the matter is now completely in the hands of the makers." He wrote, "The producers are coming to Chennai to meet me. If I'm given proper self-respect for my job, then I'll think about it. Let's see what happens after the meeting. I wanted to share this message with fans who were genuinely concerned (sic)." Lawrence has also said that he will not stop the makers from using his script if they take another director on board.

He further wrote, "Post my tweet both Akshay Kumar sir fans and my fans have been requesting me to do this film. I'm overwhelmed with their genuine love. But trust me, I'm equally upset for the past one week as you are. I was very thrilled to do this film, as I almost waited very long to direct this film, spent a quality time on pre-production works and have also blocked my dates for this film."

Akshay Kumar had shared an eccentric poster of the film on Twitter. He captioned it: "Bringing you one bomb of a story, Laxmmi Bomb starring Kiara Advani & yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on June 5, 2020 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Directed by Raghava Lawrence."

In the poster, Akshay is seen applying kohl to his eyes as he is gawking somewhere, hinting at some out of the box story. The shooting of the film has already begun. Apart from Akshay and Kiara, the Hindi remake will also star actor Tusshar Kapoor. It has also been reported that megastar Amitabh Bachchan will portray a transgender in the film. Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on June 5, 2020.

