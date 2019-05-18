Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence steps down: Self-respect is more important

bollywood

Raghava Lawrence, the director of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, which is a remake of the Tamil super-hit horror comedy film Kanchana has decided to quit the project

Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence. Pic: Twitter/@Raghavalawrence

Raghava Lawrence, the director of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb - a remake of the Tamil super-hit horror comedy film Kanchana, has decided to quit the project. In a statement put out by him on his Twitter handle, Raghava said that he took the decision as he felt "disrespected" and "disappointed" with the makers.

It seems Raghava is upset about the release of first look poster of the movie without his knowledge or him being made aware of it. In fact, he claimed that he was informed about the release by a third person.

He took to Twitter to announce the decision to step away from the film, and wrote, "Dear Friends and Fans..! In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, Laxmmi bomb Hindi remake of Kanchana" and tagged lead actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the post.

Here's the statement by the ace director:

Hi dear friends and fans,

There is an old popular saying in Tamil which tells "Don't step into any house where there is no self-respect". In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project Laaxmi Bomb, the Hindi remake of Kanchana.

I don't want to mention the reason because there are multiple reasons, but one of them is that the poster of the film was released today without my knowledge and even without discussing anything with me. I was informed about this by the third person. It is very painful for a director to know about his movie's first look release from others. I feel very disappointed. As a creator, I'm also not satisfied with the poster design as well. This shouldn't happen to any director.

I can hold back my script because I haven't signed any agreement regarding this film, but I won't do it because it is unprofessional. I'm ready to give my script because I personally respect Akshay Kumar sir a lot. They can replace me with some other director according to their wish. Soon I will meet Akshay Kumar sir to give the script and step out of this project in a good way.

Earlier on Saturday, Akshay Kumar had shared an eccentric poster of the film on Twitter. He captioned it: "Bringing you one bomb of a story, Laxmmi Bomb starring Kiara Advani & yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on June 5, 2020 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Directed by Raghava Lawrence."

In the poster, Akshay is seen applying kohl to his eyes as he is gawking somewhere, hinting at some out of the box story. The shooting of the film has already begun. Apart from Akshay and Kiara, the Hindi remake will also star actor Tusshar Kapoor. It has also been reported that megastar Amitabh Bachchan will portray a transgender in the film.

Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on June 5, 2020.

