Akshay Kumar looks intimidating in Laxmmi Bomb's first poster; reveals release date
Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to unveil the first poster of his film, Laxmmi Bomb. The actor also revealed the film's release date, which is, June 5, 2020. The film is a remake of the south film, Kanchana
On Saturday morning, Akshay Kumar took to his social media account to share the first look and poster of his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. The film is a remake of the Tamil super-hit horror comedy film, Muni 2: Kanchana (2011). In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar plays the character of a man, who is possessed by the soul of a transgender woman. And, this is how the transgender wants to take revenge from those who caused its untimely death.
Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account and introduced his character. He wrote: "Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on 5th June 2020, Fox Star Studios Presents. A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House. Written by Farhad Samji, Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films, Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar, Produced by Fox Star Studios [sic]"
View this post on Instagram
âÂªBringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020ðÂÂ¥âÂ¬ Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Written by Farhad Samji Directed by Raghava Lawrence Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Produced by Fox Star Studios @foxstarhindi @shabskofficial @tusshark89 #CapeOfGoodFilms
After helming the Tamil franchise, Raghava Lawrence is directing the horror-comedy film in Hindi titled Laxmmi Bomb. The shooting of the film has already begun and Kiara Advani also announced the release date of her upcoming thriller, opposite Akshay Kumar. Here's what she had written: "First Day of #LAAXMIBOMB @shabskofficial @akshaykumar #raghavalawrence @tusshark89 and the journey has just begun [sic]"
Apart from Akshay and Kiara, the Hindi remake will also star actor Tusshar Kapoor.
Also Read: All you need to know about Akshay Kumar's character in Kanchana remake
Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in white ensemble for a gala
- Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes Victorian look a notch higher as she walks with Nick Jonas
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut's latest gown is all sorts of dreamy
- Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone shows off her radiant side in this bright couture
- Cannes 2019: Kashmera Shah makes debut with her directorial film
- Cannes 2019: 'Elegance ki moorat', 'Baby': Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone's look
- Cannes 2019: Hina Khan stuns in a lavender gown at the soiree
- Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi shimmers in a black Balmain blazer-dress
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Akshay Kumar reveals an actor ran away when asked to hold sanitary pad