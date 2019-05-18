Akshay Kumar looks intimidating in Laxmmi Bomb's first poster; reveals release date

bollywood

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to unveil the first poster of his film, Laxmmi Bomb. The actor also revealed the film's release date, which is, June 5, 2020. The film is a remake of the south film, Kanchana

On Saturday morning, Akshay Kumar took to his social media account to share the first look and poster of his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. The film is a remake of the Tamil super-hit horror comedy film, Muni 2: Kanchana (2011). In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar plays the character of a man, who is possessed by the soul of a transgender woman. And, this is how the transgender wants to take revenge from those who caused its untimely death.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account and introduced his character. He wrote: "Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on 5th June 2020, Fox Star Studios Presents. A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House. Written by Farhad Samji, Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films, Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar, Produced by Fox Star Studios [sic]"

After helming the Tamil franchise, Raghava Lawrence is directing the horror-comedy film in Hindi titled Laxmmi Bomb. The shooting of the film has already begun and Kiara Advani also announced the release date of her upcoming thriller, opposite Akshay Kumar. Here's what she had written: "First Day of #LAAXMIBOMB @shabskofficial @akshaykumar #raghavalawrence @tusshark89 and the journey has just begun [sic]"

Apart from Akshay and Kiara, the Hindi remake will also star actor Tusshar Kapoor.

