All you need to know about Akshay Kumar's character in Kanchana remake

Kanchana remake team tweaks original script, Akshay Kumar's character reworked as brave man from the fearful protagonist in Tamil hit

A still from Kanchana

Come Monday, Akshay Kumar will start shooting for the tentatively-titled Lakshmi, which is a remake of the Tamil hit Muni 2: Kanchana (2011). In the months since the makers picked up the rights for the Hindi adaptation, writer Farhad Samji has been hard at work tweaking the script to suit the sensibilities of the Hindi film audience.



Akshay Kumar

mid-day has learnt that a significant change has been brought about in the protagonist - while the hero of the 2011 film was written as a man who scares easy, a trait that leads to hilarious results, Kumar's role has been reimagined as a brave man who doesn't believe in ghosts.



Kiara Advani

A source from the creative team reveals, "While the premise remains the same, Akshay's character has been chalked out as one who doesn't fear the supernatural. The makers also reworked the narrative to create a meaty role for Kiara Advani, who plays Akshay's wife. In the original film, the hero's mother and sister-in-law have pivotal parts. In the Hindi counterpart, the sequence where Akshay's character is possessed by a ghost - the turning point in the story - will take place at Kiara's house. Her character will play a crucial role in his exorcism. Finally, Akshay will be possessed by one ghost - that of the transgender, Lakshmi - and not three ghosts as seen in the Tamil movie."

