Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor's release gets postponed

The Zoya Factor is based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel by the same name. The film will now release on September 20, 2019

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in the new poster.

After releasing the first look of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer upcoming film, The Zoya Factor, the makers of this film have shared another information. The makers of The Zoya Factor shared a glimpse from the film announcing the new release date which is, September 20, 2019.

Initially, the Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan film, The Zoya Factor was set to be released on June 14, 2019, but on Thursday, the makers along with the star cast have announced the date change. The makers took to their social media and announced this big news along with a glimpse from the film. Sharing the big news, makers wrote, "The date may have changed, but the game hasn't. #TheZoyaFactor will hit cinemas on 20th September, 2019. Starring @sonamakapoor & @dulQuer, directed by #AbhishekSharma. #AdlabsFilms".

Sonam Kapoor also shared this news on her Instagram and wrote: "The Zoya Factor gets a new release date, makers share a glimpse from the film. We're back after the strategic timeout. Catch #TheZoyaFactor in cinemas on 20th September 2019. Costarring @DQSalmaan, directed by #AbhishekSharma [sic]"

The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel The Zoya Factor. In the first look, Sonam and Dulquer are holding the copy of the novel and it also has the character name of both these actors. This is Dulquer Salmaan's big Bollywood debut with this upcoming romantic-drama of director Abhishek Sharma.

Zoya Factor is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki, who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Eventually, Zoya falls for skipper Nikhil Khoda who doesn't believe in luck and superstitions.

Director Abhishek Sharma will be directing the film, which will be produced by Fox Star Studios and Adlabs Films. The film is all set to release on September 20, 2019.

