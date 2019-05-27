Is Karan Johar dating Prabal Gurung? Here's the designer's official statement

bollywood

Prabal Gurung often shares pictures with Karan Johar, and the duo indeed is close friends. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Gauri Khan too are part of their gang.

Prabal Gurung and Karan Johar (Pic/Prabal Gurung's official Instagram account)

It all started when designer Prabal Gurung wished Karan Johar on Instagram with a picture and a caption that read - "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo." Netizens were curious to know if KJo is dating Gurung! However, the latter has ended all speculations by releasing an official statement on Twitter, which said, "No, I am not dating âÂ¦Karan Johar.âÂ© He is my dearest friend, mentor, buddy and a big brother. Pls. Kindly read the attachment with my statement and hopefully, we can lay it all to rest. Wish you all nothing but the best and love XPG."

For those, who missed out on all the goss, here's what happened over the weekend. It was Karan Johar's birthday on Saturday. The filmmaker turned 47. From Varun Dhawan to Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora, several celebrities shared birthday posts on social media. However, what caught everyone's attention was the birthday post shared by one of Karan Johar's close friends - Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

The Internationally acclaimed designer shared a quirky picture with KJo, in which KJo has his arms wrapped around Gurung. Well, even the caption of the post was quirky. It read - "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo."

View this post on Instagram Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo. A post shared by Prabal Rana Gurung (@troublewithprabal) onMay 25, 2019 at 10:17am PDT

Soon, gossip mongers began their job and speculations of the two dating each other started doing the rounds. Though Karan Johar commented on the photo saying, "Control yourself bhaiya," alongside a laugh out loud emoji, netizens wanted to believe the rumours.

However, earlier this morning, finally putting a full stop to the rumours, Prabal took to Twitter and shared a statement:

No, I am not dating âÂ¦@karanjoharâÂ© He is my dearest friend, mentor, buddy and a big brother. Pls. Kindly read the attachement with my statement and hopefully we can lay it all to rest. Wish you all nothing but the best and love XPG pic.twitter.com/I5UQkIt2fx — Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) May 26, 2019

Here's a look at some pictures shared by Prabal Gurung on Instagram with KJo:

View this post on Instagram Tea... there’s lots of tea to spill. A post shared by Prabal Rana Gurung (@troublewithprabal) onDec 14, 2018 at 5:46am PST

