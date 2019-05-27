Here's why Yami Gautam will wrap up Kanpur schedule of Bala early

bollywood

Yami Gautam to wrap up Kanpur schedule of Bala ahead of time to accommodate Kaabil's China promotion

Two days into the second schedule of Bala in Kanpur, Yami Gautam has little option but to work at break-neck speed. While the Kanpur leg has been planned as a 10-day schedule for the unit that also includes Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, the actor is eyeing to wrap up her portion by May 31. Reason - Gautam is expected to head to China on June 1 in time for Kaabil's (2017) release on June 5.

A source close to the actor tells mid-day, "Initially, Yami's shoot was clashing with the dates of the promotional activities for Kaabil. Since the thriller has been one of her biggest successes, she was keen to join co-star Hrithik Roshan in China. The makers of Bala were happy to consider her request. So, Yami is now working double shifts to ensure that she honours her shooting commitment before flying to Beijing."

Confirming the development, Gautam said, "I'm elated with the news of Kaabil releasing in China. It has been a special film for me and I'm glad that it's finding new audiences."

