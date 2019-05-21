Hrithik Roshan casts his spell on the female fans in China just with his Kaabil poster

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, who is touted as one of the most handsome men in the world has set his separate fandom in the country.

Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil poster

Hrithik Roshan has cast his spell on the female fans as the poster of his film 'Kaabil' releases in China. The distributors expressed that China has got fans drooling for the hunk even before its release with the posters all across. The actor who is touted as one of the most handsome men in the world has set his separate fandom in the country. The posters have released in China with a hit and the fans can't hide their excitement.

Kaabil which was loved by fans in India gained great success at the Box-office too. The release in China will make a grand introduction for Asia's sexiest man overseas.

The movie which brought out a new fresh pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in B-Town where the audience loved their chemistry in the movie too. The new country will have them on a big screen for the very first time, this year.



Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in Kaabil poster

Hrithik Roshan, who has earlier delivered stellar performances will be slipping into the character of a Mathematician for his upcoming film, Super 30, who grooms 30 students or the competitive exam of IIT-JEE.

Kaabil will be released in China on 5 June 2019. Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for his next YRF actioner starring Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Super 30.

