Look who is gushing over Hrithik Roshan's oh-so-beautiful eyes

Hrithik Roshan's hazel eyes have grabbed all the attention of Karan Johar. Check out what the filmmaker commented on Hrithik Roshan's latest sun-kissed selfie

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's latest selfie has become the talk of the town. The actor on Tuesday shared a selfie of himself on Instagram where he is seen simply staring into the camera and captioned it: "Sun suits me selfie."

While fans couldn't stop praising the actor's hazel eyes that grabbed all the attention, it was Hrithik Roshan's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... director - Karan Johar, who was one of the first ones to comment on the picture.

Karan Johar couldn't stop gushing over actor Hrithik Roshan's beautiful eyes. Reacting to the image, KJo wrote - "Those eyes" along with fire emojis and smileys.'

View this post on Instagram Sun suits me selfie A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) onMay 14, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

On the Bollywood front, Karan is gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture with Takht, a multi-starrer period drama. The film features an interesting cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Whereas, Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for his next with Tiger Shroff. His upcoming film Super 30 will be hitting theatres in July 2019. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil is now set to release in China on June 5, 2019. The film was directed by Sanjay Gupta while produced by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan.

Of late, Hrithik Roshan has been posting a lot of interesting videos, where he is seen working out rigorously. Here's a look at some of them:

