Kareena Kapoor shares selfie from Tuscany; gets trolled for looking 'old'
Kareena Kapoor Khan's manager Poonam Damania shared a photo of the beautiful actress on her Instagram account, and immediately, the internet got divided on that picture
Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Tuscany with husband Saif Ali Khan and her two-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. The actress completed her schedule and took off on a summer break with the family. Although Kareena Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan are not on social media, their fan clubs are quite active and are constantly keeping their fans updated with pictures from their vacation.
On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor's manager Poonam Damania shared a photo of Kareena soaking in the sun. She captioned the photo as, "Sunkissed in Tuscany, missing you Bebo [sic]"
View this post on Instagram
Sunkissed in Tuscany ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ missing you Bebo ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Kareena's Veere Di Wedding director, Rhea Kapoor was the first one to comment on this picture. She wrote, "Its a biggish [sic]"
However, there were a few trolls, who trolled the 38-year-old for looking old. One user wrote, "real skin... she is looking old [sic]." Another read: "Looking older than her age."
Also, there was a comment that appreciated Kareena's skills in managing her personal and professional life so well. "Ouff...too much judging everywhere. She is managing her life and career so well but people will never overcome these looks thing for females," the user wrote. Not just this, some even went to the extent of saying that she has "hairy armpits".
View this post on Instagram
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her television debut, and the actress will be seen judging a dance reality show. Apart from this, Bebo will be next seen in Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals about son Taimur Ali Khan's Bollywood debut
