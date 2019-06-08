B-town buzz: Varun Dhawan's old ties, Boman Irani's dinner and Abhishek Kapoor's Sharaabi
Sushant Pujari had assisted choreographer Remo D'Souza for the Disco Deewane track in Student Of The Year (2012). From assisting one of his songs to being Varun Dhawan's co-actor, it has been a long journey for Pujari
For old ties
Varun Dhawan and Sushant Pujari had a whale of a time during the recent shoot of Street Dancer 3D in Dubai. The duo earlier teamed up in ABCD 2 (2015). Pujari had assisted choreographer Remo D'Souza for the Disco Deewane track in Student Of The Year (2012). From assisting one of his songs to being his co-actor, it has been a long journey for Pujari.
What's for dinner tonight?
Boman Irani, wife Zenobia, sons Danish and Kayoze, daughter-in-law Rhea and grandson Ziaan are holidaying in London. But it has turned out to be more of a food trail as the actor's close pal, Kunal Vijayakar, is accompanying them. The foodie is scouring all the new places and the Iranis are happy to tuck in. The veteran actor had been shooting for Made In China and Housefull 4, besides the Tamil film Kaapaan. As soon as he got a break, he planned a getaway. No holiday is, however, complete without Vijayakar and food — lots of it.
Work in progress
Kedarnath (2018) director Abhishek Kapoor's next film, Sharaabi, is about a dysfunctional alcoholic. There has been news that he is keen on either Shahid Kapoor or Arjun Kapoor playing the title role. "We haven't approached anyone as we are still scripting. Neither is it a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Sharaabi [1984]," points out Kapoor who is looking forward to Kedarnath's television premiere this weekend.
