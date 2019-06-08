Meghna Gulzar on Deepika Padukone: Not easy for leading lady to transform into acid attack victim

bollywood

Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone

Recently Meghna Gulzar wrapped up the shooting schedule of Chhapaak. The Raazi director even posted an adorable picture of her crew on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message. The crew wrapped its Chhapaak schedule in 43 days, exactly how Meghna had visioned.

Deepika Padukone's first look had broken the internet as many couldn't even recognise the difference between Deepika and Laxmi.

Talking about the look and the whole process of makeup, director Meghna Gulzar shares, "A wrap is an emotional experience, more so for Chhapaak, because everyone working on it made it their own. Deepika's character will stay with her for life. There is Malti, and then there is Deepika who became Malti. Malti's presence on screen reflects the expression in Deepika's eyes and on her face which comes through the prosthetics. For me, Malti is Deepika and Deepika is Malti."



Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar

It was not easy for the leading lady to transform into an acid attack survivor. Deepika had to sit through two-and-a-half hours of prosthetics every day. She further adds, "But you won't see all that she went through behind the scenes on screen. And that's the most beautiful part."

Deepika Padukone, who is playing the lead role of Malti inspired by real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, is already being appreciated for the portrayal she has undertaken.

The whole team along with the actors and Meghna Gulzar herself has put their sweat and efforts in the process of making the film as the filmChhapaak is an attempt to shed light on the issue of acid violence in the country.

The film demands Deepika Padukone to feel and live the life of an acid attack survivor touching upon all the adversities the victim feels as Malti, the character she is portraying.

Chhapaak, which highlights the life of an acid attack survivor, puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and marks her as an inspiration for those who have faced a similar situation.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is all set to release on January 10, 2020.

