Dhanush: Can't be convincing as Captain America

Picking out Ken Scott's comedy from a bunch of offerings to make his Hollywood debut, Dhanush on being wooed by characters that 'suit my personality'

Dhanush with Ken Scott on set

Dhanush doesn't permit himself to be flattered by the acclaim he's earned in the South Indian film industry. From an assortment of Hollywood offerings on his plate, he picked Ken Scott's comedy about an ordinary man who eyes the good life, to make his international film debut. Pat comes his reply when we prod him on his choice: "I won't be able to convince people that I am Captain America, so, I wanted to do something that suits my personality."

The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir sees Dhanush as magician Ajatashatru Lavash Patel, who makes his way to Paris with 100 Euros in fake bills, following which, things go downhill. For Dhanush, it was the simplicity of his character that he most resonated with. "This film was out of my comfort zone, but I took it up as a challenge since I am confident about myself. This character suits my personality; I was sure of playing it with conviction. I don't have any image, internationally. So, I need to work on making people believe with my acting."



Dhanush in a still from the film

His journey as a celebrated actor may have taken him across the globe, but the palpable excitement with which Dhanush talks of working on this film's set is unfamiliar. "It was an alien setup, but something that I could learn from. We had people from various countries working on the film. I discovered new information while interacting with them." The experience of working with Canadian director Scott was also fodder that fed the filmmaker in him. "I am a director's actor, and he knows what he wants from his cast. He could get that out from me. Being a filmmaker, I tried to understand the craft [better] by observing him work."

Clocking in 17 years in the industry, Dhanush finds his own journey nothing less than magical. "I never wanted to become an actor. I wanted to be a chef, have a humble setup like a two-bedroom house, and a salary of Rs 30,000. I am reaping these benefits due to my parents' prayers. There are many better looking people trying to break into the business. I met the right people at the right time."

