Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's pairing, the success recipe of Bharat? Here's the actress' answer

Shunning suggestions that Bharat won acclaim due to her pairing with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif hails content as hero in this case

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Serving as a respite to dwindling box-office collections of the last few weeks, Bharat, apart from earning a nod from critics, has also set the cash registers ringing. As yet another offering with Salman Khan wins praise, Katrina Kaif, it may be argued, has hit the bull's eye in finding an ideal on-screen partner. However, the actor says that the audience today is more concerned with "what a film holds between the title roll and end credits".

Kaif tells mid-day, "People come to watch a good film. I am grateful to the support that our fans give us. A film's trailer plays a big role in pulling audiences to the theatre." Kaif also credits director Ali Abbas Zafar for offering her a character that she could breathe life into. "The role has to be good on paper before you can give it a soul and body on screen. Off screen, I [don't harbour a particular] image of myself. When it comes to characters on screen, I leave myself behind, and come on set as a blank canvas."

