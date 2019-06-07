Dia Mirza, Farah Khan to judge Jagran Film Festival

bollywood

Both the categories aim to celebrate and recognise some of the best work of directors and filmmakers who have incredible stories to tell in the feature and short film formats

Dia Mirza

Filmmakers Farah Khan, Ketan Mehta, Nikkhil Advani, actor Dia Mirza, and producer Shobu Yarlagadda of Baahubali fame will serve as judges of the upcoming 10th edition of the Jagran Film Festival.

The Best Feature Films Award category will be reviewed by Mehta, Khan and Yarlagadda. Advani, Mirza and writer-director Sameer Saxena, on the other hand, will review shorts to choose the winner in the category of the Best Short Films Award.



Farah Khan

"We are delighted to welcome on board a fantastic jury which has the enviable task of choosing the first amongst equals," said Basant Rathore, Senior Vice President, Jagran Prakashan in a statement.

The festival will start on July 18 and travel to cities including Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Indore and Bhopal, before it concludes in Mumbai on September 29.

