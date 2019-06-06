Meghna Gulzar pens an emotional note for Malti and Amol from Chhapaak

bollywood

Meghna Gulzar recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. The director wrote an emotional note for her actors and the entire team

Vikrant Massey, Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone. Pic/instagram.com/meghnagulzar

Meghna Gulzar, who has helmed box office and critical successes like Talvar and Raazi, has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. Chhapaak is based on the story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, portrayed in the film by Deepika Padukone. In the film, Deepika's character is named Malti. Vikrant Massey also stars in the film, and his character is named Amol in it.

Meghna Gulzar penned an emotional note for her characters, Malti and Amol, and for the entire crew that worked on the film. She shared a picture with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey on Instagram and wrote, "And we wrapped #chhapaak Malti... Amol... I will carry you with me. Thank you for your faith and for pouring yourself into our film! @deepikapadukone @vikrantmassey87"

Meghna shared another post on Instagram thanking the team for their efforts. She captioned the picture as, "When the last scene in the film's one-line has been "yellowed" off, there's so much and so many to be grateful for. Thank you each and everyone on team #chhapaak for this incredible journey!"

Earlier, Deepika Padukone, too, had taken to Instagram to share a post about Chhapaak having wrapped up. Deepika called it her most precious film. She wrote, "& it's a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career...see you all at the movies! 10.1.2020 #Chhapaak"

