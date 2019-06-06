This is how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades chill when at home

bollywood

Gabriella Demetriades, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend and baby mama, shared a few Instagram stories showing her followers what it's like sharing a home with the actor. It sure looks like fun!

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades. Pic/instagram.com/gabriellademetriades

The world knows that Arjun Rampal and model Gabriella Demetriades are dating, and that the couple is expecting their first child together. The couple just enjoyed a babymoon in the Maldives and later, Arjun Rampal hosted a baby shower for Gabriella, where he turned DJ. Now, Gabriella has shared a few Insta stories that depict life as it is with Arjun in their shared home.

Looks like Arjun Rampal is taking DJ-ing quite seriously! Gabriella captioned this picture "This is what happens when we get home from work..." Arjun can be seen spinning the disc and Gabriella can be seen enjoying the music, as can be seen in the next Insta story...

The couple also seemed to be catching up on the ongoing match between India and South Africa.

And then it's dinner time for the pair with some healthy and delicious-looking food!

Arjun and Gabriella are said to have met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jessia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes.

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and has two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jessia, 47, in May 2018 stated that they have mutually taken the decision to go separate ways.

Arjun announced Gabriella's pregnancy to the world through a heartwarming picture, where he was seen embracing his pregnant girlfriend, and captioned the image, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby." Gabriella too shared the same picture and captioned the image, "Grateful for you two. Can't wait to meet you."

