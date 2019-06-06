Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan beats his own record, collects Rs 42.30 crore on day 1

bollywood

Bharat opens to a record-breaking collection at the box office and becomes highest opening day collection ever for Salman Khan. The film rakes in Rs 42.3 crore on day 1.

A still from the movie Bharat

Bharat had a rocking Day 1 at the Box Office, across the country. The Salman Khan starrer has managed to rake in moolah of Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day. The Day 1 Box Office collections of Bharat are historic and now holds the second highest collection of all time after Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan.

This is Salman's highest opener at Rs 42.30 crore after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which released in 2015. The family drama had raked in Rs 40 crore on its Day 1.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter account to share the Day 1 collection of Bharat in India and wrote, "#Salmania grips the nation... #Bharat storms the BO... Proves *yet again* Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller... #Bharat opens much bigger than Salman - Ali Abbas Zafar's #TigerZindaHai [âÂ¹ 34.10 cr] and #Sultan [âÂ¹ 36.54 cr]... Wed âÂ¹ 42.30 cr. India biz. [sic]"

#Bharat sets the BO on ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥... East, West, North, South... Multiplexes, single screens... Metros, non-metros... Day 1 biz was mind boggling across the board, despite tough opposition from the crucial and much-hyped cricket match [#IndvSA #CWC19]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

#Bharat hits the ball out of the park on Day 1...

â­Âï¸Â Emerges Salman’s biggest #Eid opener, surpassing *Day 1* biz of #Sultan [âÂ¹ 36.54 cr].

â­Âï¸Â Emerges Salman’s *biggest opener ever*, surpassing *Day 1* biz of #PremRatanDhanPayo [âÂ¹ 40.35 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

#Salmania grips the nation... #Bharat storms the BO... Proves *yet again* Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller... #Bharat opens much bigger than Salman - Ali Abbas Zafar’s #TigerZindaHai [âÂ¹ 34.10 cr] and #Sultan [âÂ¹ 36.54 cr]... Wed âÂ¹ 42.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

Earlier, distributor Rajesh Thadani, talking about the box office performance of Bharat, said, "It may get affected slightly due to India vs South Africa World Cup match, but still numbers will be big." Well, looks like, the film did not get affected by the match, at all!

Amit Sharma, Managing Director, Miraj Cinemas, told IANS that usually, the combination of Eid and a Salman Khan film is a "bumper blockbuster". "I don't see any impact (on the film due to the World Cup match)... I am not downplaying the World Cup match, but there is still time for matches to gain momentum. The World Cup has just begun, and in the T20 era, people take a little time to get into the groove of a 50-over format. I feel the match won't impact Day 1 collections of 'Bharat'."

Salman Khan is seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat, the film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Salman teamed up with Zafar for the third time after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The film has been produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar and hits the screens on June 5 i.e on Eid. Apart from Bharat, Salman will be seen in Prabhu Dheva's Dabangg 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

