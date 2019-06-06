Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan in final stages of signing a movie that will be co-produced by filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani and him

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan

In the five months since he was accused of sexual harassment by an employee, Rajkumar Hirani, despite denying the charges, has maintained a rather low profile. However, with the case hitting a roadblock after no police complaint was registered, Hirani has subsequently resumed working on his offerings. mid-day has it that the filmmaker is set to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for a love story that will be co-produced by their respective production houses.

A source tells mid-day, "People have been waiting for Shah Rukh to announce his next project after Zero. Shah Rukh and Hirani have been meeting since a few months to discuss this. It's almost finalised. Hirani will float his own banner and will not [work] with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, as has been the norm. It's a romantic drama with a strong emotional cord running through; it's right up SRK's alley."

The duo has been hoping to collaborate since 16 years after their first association in Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) fell apart.

While the film will mark a comeback of sorts for Hirani, it is also an important one for the actor who has been missing the bull's eye at the box office. mid-day reached out to Khan, Hirani and their respective spokespersons, but they remained unavailable for comment.

