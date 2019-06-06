Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?
Shah Rukh Khan in final stages of signing a movie that will be co-produced by filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani and him
In the five months since he was accused of sexual harassment by an employee, Rajkumar Hirani, despite denying the charges, has maintained a rather low profile. However, with the case hitting a roadblock after no police complaint was registered, Hirani has subsequently resumed working on his offerings. mid-day has it that the filmmaker is set to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for a love story that will be co-produced by their respective production houses.
A source tells mid-day, "People have been waiting for Shah Rukh to announce his next project after Zero. Shah Rukh and Hirani have been meeting since a few months to discuss this. It's almost finalised. Hirani will float his own banner and will not [work] with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, as has been the norm. It's a romantic drama with a strong emotional cord running through; it's right up SRK's alley."
The duo has been hoping to collaborate since 16 years after their first association in Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) fell apart.
While the film will mark a comeback of sorts for Hirani, it is also an important one for the actor who has been missing the bull's eye at the box office. mid-day reached out to Khan, Hirani and their respective spokespersons, but they remained unavailable for comment.
