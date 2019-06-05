Eid 2019: Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans gathered at Mannat

bollywood

Like an ongoing tradition for years now, superstar Shah Rukh Khan came out on the balcony of his house, Mannat, in Mumbai, and waved at his fans on the occasion of Eid

Shah Rukh Khan at the balcony of Mannat. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, maintaining his yearly tradition, came out on the balcony of his Bandra house, Mannat. The actor, as usual, waved at his fans, who were waiting in the scorching heat just to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. Shah Rukh Khan was dressed in shorts and a sweatshirt, and the actor wished everyone 'Eid Mubarak'.

Shah Rukh Khan's little one, AbRam, who usually accompanies daddy dearest, wasn't seen around. At one of the events, SRK shared that be it his birthday or any festival, AbRam wakes up early and says, 'Papa, come soon', "peoples" are waiting.

Take a look at the picture:

Earlier in the day, Bollywood celebrities, who keep in touch with their fans through social media, wished everyone, Eid Mubarak. While Sara Ali Khan posted a pretty picture with mother Amrita Singh, others shared their love and happiness through tweets.

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak ðÂÂÂâÂ¨ðÂÂ¹ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onJun 4, 2019 at 9:37pm PDT

T 3185 - Eid Mubarak .. love peace and prosperity among all .. !ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂ¹ pic.twitter.com/PA9fSAyXy5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2019

Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating... May the spirit of Eid bring love, joy and peace around the world âÂ¤âÂ¨ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 5, 2019

On the professional front, if trade sources are to be believed, Dhoom 4 is on the cards. The makers are keen to have Shah Rukh Khan on board. The star, who is weighing his options after Zero (2018), has yet to take a call. Dhoom (2004) starred John Abraham.

The second outing in 2006 featured Hrithik Roshan and the third part in 2013 starred Aamir Khan. After the debacle of Zero, SRK was on a break. After a period where Shah Rukh Khan wasn't ready to take up any more projects, now, it seems like the megastar has started to bounce back into action.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan terms Suhana, Aryan and AbRam as 'Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice;' see photos

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates