Shah Rukh Khan terms Suhana, Aryan and AbRam as 'Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice;' see photos

AbRam Khan, the youngest son of Shah Rukh Khan, turned a year older on May 27, and the actor shared pretty glimpses from his birthday party. On of the pictures captioned read: "Sugar and Spice And Everything Nice [sic]"

Aryan Khan, AbRam and Suhana Khan/picture courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter account

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy with the second season of the motivational talk show TedTalks, shared a pretty picture of his three kids - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. The actor summed up this picture of his kids in the best possible way, and King Khan's fans couldn't stop gushing over this picture-perfect family.

Shah Rukh Khan's trio of sugar, spice and everything nice is too adorable to handle. On Monday night, the 53-year-old actor shared a picture of the kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam on Twitter, and in the picture, the little one was seen in Aryan Khan's arms, while Suhana was also seen smiling with this cutie. Take a look.

My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice....and oh yeah! Gauri’s too. pic.twitter.com/KwtWYZa51m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

Not only this, but Shah Rukh Khan also shared one more picture from AbRam's birthday bash, and captioned it: "Another sweet picture from AbRam's birthday party... #fathersloveoverload [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Another sweet picture from AbRam’s birthday party... #fathersloveoverload A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) onJun 3, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

Isn't that simply adorable?

On the professional front, after the debacle of Zero, the actor was on a break. After a period where Shah Rukh Khan wasn't ready to take up any more projects, now, it seems like the megastar has started to bounce back into action.

SRK has started shooting for his next project, the second season of TED Talks, in Mumbai. The first season of TED Talks India: Nayi Soch was a Hindi TV talk show created in partnership with TED, a non-profit organisation devoted to "ideas worth spreading". It featured speakers from various fields sharing ideas in TED's signature format of short, powerful talks.

TED Talks 2 may go on air in the second half of 2019. The Hundred-Foot Journey producer Juliet Blake, head of television for TED Talks, is currently in India to curate the speakers and themes for the new season.

