Ali Abbas Zafar: Didn't alter script for Katrina

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar talks about refusing to amend character initially designed for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif

Although claiming to be indifferent about her departure from the project, Bharat actor Salman Khan seems to be seizing every opportunity to talk about Priyanka Chopra quitting "the biggest film of her career", during media interactions. But for director Ali Abbas Zafar, finding a substitute for the desi girl in a film that banks heavily on its portrayal of the Indian milieu, was no mean feat. Roping in Katrina Kaif, who, despite her enhanced grasp over Hindi over the years, is still distanced from the face he had in mind, was a bold choice.

"I told Katrina at the onset that we would not alter the script for her. The film was written with Priyanka in mind, and Katrina would have to do precisely what we expected of that character following Priyanka's departure," says Zafar.



Ali Abbas Zafar

With the film being a remake of the Korean offering, An Ode To My Father (2014), Zafar had already amended enough to make it suited for Indian audiences. He initially harboured reservations about casting Kaif, but the actor stood up to his challenge. "She attended workshops for two months. From the diction, to the body language, she gave it her all. As far as her different looks are concerned, she has pushed the envelope."

