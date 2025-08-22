According to sources, Kokilaben Ambani (91) was hospitalised due to age-related illnesses and is under the care of senior doctors; soon after her admission, Mukesh Ambani was seen arriving at Kalina airport and rushing to the hospital

Kokilaben Ambani, wife of the late Dhirubhai Ambani and mother of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance ADA Group chief Anil Ambani, was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital late Thursday night after being airlifted in an emergency.

According to sources, Kokilaben Ambani (91) was hospitalised due to age-related illnesses and is under the care of senior doctors. Details about her health condition are yet to be disclosed, and the Ambani family has not issued an official statement so far.

Soon after her admission, Mukesh Ambani was seen arriving at Kalina airport and rushing to the hospital.

Kokilaben, wife of the late industrialist and Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani, is regarded as the matriarch of one of India’s most influential business families. Born on February 24, 1934, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, she has played a pivotal role in nurturing the family through decades of India’s economic and social transformation.

Kokilaben was born in pre-Independent India, to Ratilal Jashraj Patel and Rukshmaniben. She married Dhirubhai Ambani in 1955.

She has four children — Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Nina Kothari, and Dipti Salgaocar.

As per reports, Kokilaben played a pivotal role in managing a high-profile rift between her sons for division of the Reliance empire, after Dhirubhai's demise in 2002. She stepped in as mediator and was instrumental in helping restore harmony within the family.

She lives with her elder son Mukesh Ambani and his family in Antilia, Mumbai.