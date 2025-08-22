Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda were seen engaging in an ugly fight on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma show set. In the viral video, Krushna even threatened to walk out. After it went viral, netizens wondered if the fight was real or fake

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-watched comedy series on Netflix. With Kapil tickling funny bones, Kiku Sharda , Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover and Archana Puran Singh also add on to the charm. Kapil has often been in the news for feuds with his co-stars or troubles brewing on sets. This time, a video has surfaced in which Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek are seen engaging in a heated argument.

Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek’s fight

A video of their alleged fight has also surfaced on social media. It begins with Kiku saying, "Timepass kar raha hu?" To this Krushna gets upset and says, "To phir thik hai aap karlo. Aap karlo, bhai koi problem nahi hai. Main jata hu yaha se." Kiku then tells Krushna, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lona pehle." So, Krushna replies, "I love you and respect you, I don't want to raise my voice." The video ends with Kiku saying, "Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai." They were also seen surrounded by the crew on the set, trying to calm them down. However, Kapil was nowhere to be seen.

Was the fight staged?

After the video went viral, a lot of netizens are wondering whether this fight is real or it’s just a gimmick. A netizen commented, "I THINK THEY BOTH R GOOD FRNDS... ITNE TIME SE DONO PLAY KARTE AARAHE HAIN SHOW PAR. .. I DON'T THINK IT'S REAL... SOCHA HOGA CHALO THODA PRANK KARLE. VIDEO BANAKE. COZ BOTH R COMEDY (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Itne saare log fake nei hote .. it's real argument (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Fake hai tho teek hai agar nahi hai tho its so sad (sic)."

About Kapil Sharma’s show

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will welcome successful entrepreneurs, including Gupta, alongside his wife Pia (Associate Dean of Undergraduate Student Success for CBA), Ghazal Alagh (Co-founder of Honasa Consumer, which is Mamaearth’s parent company of Mamaearth), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms), and Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder & CEO of Paytm).