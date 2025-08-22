The much-anticipated sequel Rowdy Rathore 2 has reportedly been scrapped after three years, with its script being reworked into a standalone cop drama. Directed by P. S. Mithran, the new film is expected to go on floors after Sardar 2

Akshay Kumar’s cop drama Rowdy Rathore may not get a sequel after all. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film has been scrapped after three years of effort to build part 2 of the popular entertainer. The report stated that the script for the sequel will now be used to make a standalone film.

Rowdy Rathore makers scrap sequel

Rowdy Rathore is owned by Disney India along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the studio acquired Ronnie Screwvala’s UTV Motion Pictures. Despite years of discussions, the producers reportedly hesitated to go ahead with the sequel, as Disney was not willing to commit to the project. Producers Shabinaa Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have now decided to repurpose the script into a new commercial entertainer that will have no connection to Rowdy Rathore.

The story was penned by V. Vijayendra Prasad, father of SS Rajamouli and writer of blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR. The script is currently undergoing revisions to create a fresh, high-octane cop drama, while retaining the mass entertainment appeal of the 2012 Akshay Kumar-starrer.

Team of new film

Reportedly, the film will be directed by Tamil filmmaker P. S. Mithran, known for movies like Irumbu Thirai (2018), Sivakarthikeyan’s superhero film Hero (2019), and Karthi’s spy action thriller Sardar (2022). Mithran is currently working on Sardar 2, starring Karthi, SJ Suryah, and Malavika Mohanan, which is slated to release in December 2025. After completing Sardar 2, he is expected to begin work on the Hindi cop drama next year. It was speculated that Sidharth Malhotra would star in Rowdy Rathore 2, but makers are now in the hunt for a younger, bankable actor.

About Rowdy Rathore

A remake of the 2006 Telugu film Vikramarkudu, written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, Rowdy Rathore starred Akshay Kumar in a dual role as a brave police officer and a thief. The film also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Gurdeep Kohli, Yashpal Sharma, and Paresh Ganatra, with Nassar playing the main antagonist. The story followed Vikram Rathore, an honest police officer killed by gangster Baapji, whose team replaces him with Shiva — a thief who happens to be his look-alike — to avenge his death.