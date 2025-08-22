Apoorva Mukhija and Utsav Dahiya parted ways in January 2025. Since then, they have been taking jibes at each other. After Utsav called her a cheater and hurled accusations, Apoorva has now shared a cryptic post reacting to it

Popular content creator Apoorva Mukhija, better known online as ‘The Rebel Kid’, has found herself back in the spotlight. The influencer was targeted by her ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya , who claimed that she fabricated lies and cheated. Now, looks like The Traitors contestant is not holding back and has given him a befitting reply indirectly.

Apoorva Mukhija reacts to Utsav Dahiya's accusations

On her Instagram story, Mukhija shared a couple of posts. The first slide had a poster in pink, and it read, "I just randomly got over it, and now I can't stop laughing." The other story read, "I only learn my lesson when I teach it to myself." Under the poster, The Traitors star wrote, “unfortunately.”

Utsav Dahiya’s song accusing Apoorva

On August 19, Utsav Dahiya released a song, which was titled Cute Little Red Flags. The name of the track has been taken from Apoorva’s tagline. In the lyrics of the song, Dahiya claimed that he was cheated on and bullied by Mukhija, which caused the duo’s breakup.

Further in the caption, the musician penned a long note, stating, “Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga.” He added, “Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone’s character online. Having a big following doesn’t give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others.”

About Apoorva-Utsav breakup

Utsav and Apoorva parted ways in January 2025, and they announced the same on Instagram. Since their breakup, Apoorva is often seen taking jabs at her ex-beau in her videos. She even went on to accuse him of cheating and abusing her. Announcing their breakup, she had mentioned, “Most of you all guessed it already, but Utsav and I are not together anymore. I can’t wait for the slut-shaming, gold-digging gossip threads on me now. But lesson learned, agla jiju reveal shaadi pe karungi ab” (Will reveal the next jiju only at my wedding).”

For those unversed, Apoorva makes the cut to the list of top Indian influencers. She garnered attention after her name was embroiled in Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent controversy. She even went on to appear in Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan. Later, she participated in The Traitors, where she was among the strongest contenders.