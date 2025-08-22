Experienced duo of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori outsmart ace singles players Iga Swiatek-Casper Ruud to defend title; Italians dedicate win to doubles specialists, who were sidelined to accommodate an all-star roster

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (right) celebrate winning the US Open mixed doubles on Wednesday. Pics/Getty Images

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori retained their US Open mixed doubles title on Wednesday, beating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 in the final of the revamped competition.

The Italians pocketed the $1 million (R8.72 crore) prize money after two days of intense work in the 16-team event held for the first time outside the dates of the main tournament, in which singles action begins on Sunday.

The compact format and beefed-up prize money drew a slew of singles stars like six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek, who partnered Norway’s Ruud — a finalist in men’s singles at Flushing Meadows (2022) — en-route to the summit clash.

Runners-up Casper Ruud of Norway and Iga Swiatek of Poland and champions Sara Errani of Italy and Andrea Vavassori of Italy pose with their trophies after the final of the Mixed Doubles competition at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City

The chemistry between Italians Errani and Vavassori, cultivated over a two-year on-court partnership that also saw them win the French Open title this year, proved decisive. They roared to a 4-1 lead in the opening set and after Swiatek and Ruud regained one break, they closed it on a confident hold from Vavassori.

Down a break at 4-5 in the second, Swiatek and Ruud won three straight games to force the 10-point match tiebreaker in which Errani and Vavassori grabbed a 4-0 lead and held on to triumph.

The two winners lavished praise on each other after their triumph.

“I want to say thanks to my partner for the energy you put [on] the court. It’s unbelievable for me to play with you, thank you,” said Vavasorri.

While an ecstatic Errani said, “Andrea, you are too strong, too good. It’s a pleasure for me to be by your side to share these unforgettable moments.”

The first three rounds — including the semi-finals on Wednesday night — were played with short sets of four games with no-advantage scoring and a 10-point match tiebreak in lieu of a third set, before the final reverted to traditional sets with a 10-point match tiebreak.

Errani also paid tribute to all the doubles specialist who weren’t invited due to the all-star roster, which drew condemnation from many quarters. “This win is also for all the doubles players who couldn’t play this tournament,” Errani said.

Meanwhile, Swiatek was gracious in defeat, “Congrats to Sara and Andrea, [it was] fully deserved. You proved that doubles players are smarter tactically than singles players,” Swiatek said.

