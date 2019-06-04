Jacqueline Fernandez receives a special token from a young fan

bollywood

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media and shared a picture of the token of love she received from a young fan, which has a message, "Jacqueline I love you so much"

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has a huge fan base across all age groups and kids surely love the actress a whole lot. Jackie is the most relatable actress and is known for her peppy and cheerful personality. The actress' popularity is a known fact and her growing social media popularity is proof of the same.

Recently, Jacqueline took to her social media and shared a picture of the token of love she received from a young fan, which has a message, "Jacqueline I love you so much."

Earlier, the actress had visited an NGO and the kids there loved the time they spent with the actress, and they danced with her on popular songs.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to play the role of a serial killer in her first OTT project, and the fans are going gaga over this announcement. Jacqueline, who has been killing it all this while with her gorgeous looks, enviable physique and chic sartorial choices, is all set to essay the role of a murderer. Jacqueline Fernandez will make digital debut with Mrs Serial Killer.

Owing to immense popularity among the masses and her influence on social media, a leading magazine, which earlier featured the actress on the cover decided to release a digital cover too, which also marks the actress' first steps into the digital space.

The actress has been currently creating a buzz as she would return to Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise with Kick 2.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez: Want to discover myself, do things a little differently

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates