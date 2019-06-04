After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan to start shooting for Kick 2

bollywood

Salman Khan to kick off the second instalment of thief act in Kick 2 after wrapping up cop-drama, Dabangg 3

Salman Khan

Currently filming for the third instalment of his cop film, Dabangg, Salman Khan is expected to jump into the shoot of yet another franchise, next year. Almost a year after Kick producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced a sequel to the Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer, mid-day hears that the film will go on floors in April 2020.

A source says, "When the sequel was announced, the script wasn't ready. Since part one included high-octane action sequences, Nadiadwala wanted to take the second instalment a notch above. Now that the production house is ready, the actor has also given his nod. Once he finishes shooting for Dabangg 3, he will move on to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, and then Kick 2."

Pre-production work on the film is expected to begin by the year-end to meet a December 2020 release date. "While the film will not be a continuation of the last edition, Salman's character's traits will be retained. Jacqueline has been finalised for it."

