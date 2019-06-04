Mira Rajput trolled for walking barefoot, with heels in hand at Mumbai airport
Mira Rajput was snapped at the Kalina airport on her return from Delhi. Netizens wondered why she didn't place the killer heels in the designer bag she was carrying
Over the weekend, Mira Kapoor's snapshot, in which she is seen walking barefoot with her footwear in hand, caught the attention of netizens.
The star wife was snapped at the Kalina airport on her return from Delhi. Netizens wondered why she didn't place the killer heels in the designer bag she was carrying. Some wondered why she did not carry a more comfortable pair. Others felt it was a publicity gimmick.
See photos: Airport Diaries: Ajay Devgn with son Yug, Shahid Kapoor and Mira with kids Misha and Zain clicked
In related news, Mira Rajput, who was on a holiday with Shahid Kapoor and their kids Misha and Zain, had shared a few lovely photos from their vacation. The family of four visited Phuket, Thailand, to spend some quality time together.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor recently unveiled his wax figurine at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore. His upcoming film, Kabir Singh, is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.
The film, based on the popular Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, follows the life of a brilliant surgeon, who becomes an alcoholic and sets off on a self-destructive path after the love of his life is forced to marry another man. Kabir Singh will hit the silver screens on June 21.
Also read: See photos: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's fun vacay with kids Misha and Zain
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- SRK, Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz-Giorgia, Katrina Kaif at Baba Siddique's Iftar party
- Do you know the loves stories of these famous couples?
- From Wanted to Bharat: Salman Khan's saga of Eid release continues
- GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019: Katrina Kaif, Mandira Bedi, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonam Kapoor attend
- Bandra spotted: Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora ace the gym look
- Bharat: Salman Khan's eidi doesn't make its way to fans?
- Jawaani Jaaneman: Reverse-ageing for Saif Ali Khan with a different hair-do
- Yami Gautam on Kaabil's release in China: Some ideas don't age
- Aparshakti Khurana: Ayushmann is very strict when it comes to career
- Ali Abbas Zafar on Bharat: You can't write a romantic scene with Salman and Katrina
- #MeToo: Vikas Bahl takes credit as director for Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 again
- Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's vacation pics from Tuscany look like great fun
- Sonam Kapoor shuts down 'mediawallas' on Katrina Kaif's comment with this post
- Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dhoom 4 in the making?
- Katrina Kaif and other B-town beauties make heads turn at Baba Siddique's Iftar party
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport