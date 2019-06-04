Mira Rajput trolled for walking barefoot, with heels in hand at Mumbai airport

bollywood

Mira Rajput was snapped at the Kalina airport on her return from Delhi. Netizens wondered why she didn't place the killer heels in the designer bag she was carrying

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Over the weekend, Mira Kapoor's snapshot, in which she is seen walking barefoot with her footwear in hand, caught the attention of netizens.

The star wife was snapped at the Kalina airport on her return from Delhi. Netizens wondered why she didn't place the killer heels in the designer bag she was carrying. Some wondered why she did not carry a more comfortable pair. Others felt it was a publicity gimmick.

In related news, Mira Rajput, who was on a holiday with Shahid Kapoor and their kids Misha and Zain, had shared a few lovely photos from their vacation. The family of four visited Phuket, Thailand, to spend some quality time together.

View this post on Instagram Monkey on my back ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onMay 23, 2019 at 8:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram sun, swim & sleep ðÂ¤© A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onMay 24, 2019 at 1:31am PDT

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor recently unveiled his wax figurine at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore. His upcoming film, Kabir Singh, is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

The film, based on the popular Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, follows the life of a brilliant surgeon, who becomes an alcoholic and sets off on a self-destructive path after the love of his life is forced to marry another man. Kabir Singh will hit the silver screens on June 21.

