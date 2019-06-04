Telly tattle: Faisal Khan takes up gymnastics; Kinshuk Vaidya's next based on Sairaat
As he plays warrior Chandragupta Maurya in the drama, Faisal Khan feels it helps him be agile
Having carved a niche for himself in the historical genre after Maharana Pratap, Faisal Khan has taken to gymnastics to get into better shape for his role in Chandragupta Maurya. As he plays a warrior in the drama, he feels it helps him be agile.
Kinshuk Vaidya's New act
Kinshuk Vaidya has unveiled his look in the upcoming show, Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, which is inspired by the Marathi film Sairat (2016). Though he is set to reprise Akash Thosar's role, he does not want to pressurise himself with the expectations. "The film had a great story and we are also trying to make it as compelling," says Vaidya who was last seen in Karan Sangini.
Rehaan Roy: I try not to smoke and drink on-screen
Rehaan Roy takes his stardom very seriously. He says that his fans often try to emulate what he does and therefore, he makes sure to be responsible about the things he does on screen. "I feel that as actors we have a responsibility to try to be good role models so that our fans can follow that. I try not to smoke or drink onscreen. I, in my real life, don't do any of that as well. Onscreen, at times, there are some situations where we are bound to do that as that is the demand of the script. But still, I ask my directors and producers to see if we can avoid it," says Rehaan, who is currently seen in Tumse Na Ho Payega Guddan. He adds, "I know our fans do get influenced by what we do. So, it is better to show them something that will help them grow in life."
