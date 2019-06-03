Shah Rukh Khan: Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra fulfilled every dream I had

Updated: Jun 03, 2019, 14:20 IST | IANS

"Why share this with all? Because you should know, more important than your dreams are those who fulfil them for you," he added

Shah Rukh Khan says filmmaker Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra have fulfilled every dream the superstar had. SRK on Monday tweeted a photo collage of himself, Karan and Chopra and captioned it: "Dreamers are good. But if those dreams are not given a direction they mean nothing. These two fulfilled every dream I had, over and above every dream they had for themselves. Adi and Karan."

The 53-year-old actor said that he shared this with the world is because the two filmmakers are hold importance in his life. "Why share this with all? Because you should know, more important than your dreams are those who fulfil them for you," he added.

Shah Rukh has collaborated with Karan in films like "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." and "My Name Is Khan". The "Don" star has worked with Chopra in movies such as "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", "Veer-Zaara" and "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" among many others.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's "Zero", which also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

