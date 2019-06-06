See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest during Eid 2019 celebrations

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan came out of the balcony of his Bandra house, Mannat and greeted his fans on the occasion of Eid. He was joined by his son AbRam and David Letterman

Shah Rukh Khan. Pic: Yogen Shah

Continuing the tradition of greeting fans on Eid, superstar Shah Rukh Khan came out of the balcony of his Bandra house, Mannat on the festive season. The actor, as usual, waved at his fans, who were waiting in the scorching heat just to catch a glimpse of him.

Shah Rukh Khan was dressed in a white kurta and pyjama, and the actor wished everyone, Eid Mubarak. Shah Rukh Khan's little one, AbRam, who usually accompanies SRK on these appearances, was also present to wish his dad's fans. Take A Look At The Pictures

However, this time around, SRK had a special guest - American television host David Letterman! The veteran comedian was dressed in a grey t-shirt, paired with black trousers and a beige coat.



All Pics: Pallav Paliwal

Shah Rukh Khan will soon appear on Letterman's show Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Shah Rukh is the only Indian celebrity to grace David Letterman's show. In an earlier interview, SRK shared his excitement. "I've watched David Letterman's late-night talk show for years and I'm a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I'm thrilled and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special – I'm working with the team on various projects and it's always been exciting partnering with them," Shah Rukh said.

He also tweeted about his appearance saying, "No more footprints...this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan @Letterman Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir. [sic]"

No more footprints...this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan @Letterman Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir. pic.twitter.com/8MkFpWJ0WK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 17, 2019

Letterman's first season saw him interviewing biggies such as Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai and Jerry Seinfeld, which will now see the global icon, Shah Rukh Khan as a guest on the esteemed list.

On the work front, SRK's last film Zero, which released in December 2018, flopped at the Box Office. Khan was supposed to sign his next project in the month of June 2019. However, the 53-year-old says that he won't do it even then.

If trade sources are to be believed, Dhoom 4 is on the cards. The makers are keen to have Shah Rukh Khan on board. The star, who is weighing his options after Zero (2018), has yet to take a call. Dhoom (2004) starred John Abraham.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan terms Suhana, Aryan and AbRam as 'Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice;' see photos

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates