Shah Rukh Khan flies to New York for David Letterman's show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan will soon appear on American television host and comedian, David Letterman's show Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The superstar was clicked at Mumbai Airport, as she flew to New York for the shoot of David Letterman's show.

SRK even took to his official social media handle and tweeted giving a small detail about his appearance. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Flying into another city that never sleeps... A great idea for someone like me. New York calling."

Flying into another city that never sleeps... A great idea for someone like me. New York calling. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2019

SRK is slated to shoot for the show in New York on May 16 in front of a live audience. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan's first web production, Bard Of Blood, based on Bilal Siddiqi's novel, drops on Netflix soon. Sources say it will also double up as a platform to promote the show, which stars Emraan Hashmi.

Being the only Indian to feature on the show, fans of the star were constantly posting about the news on social media and we figured there was something big in waiting. As the two stars of their respective industries come together on one platform, the audience is surely getting a package of entertainment from the episode.

For the unversed, the host, David Letterman is an American television host, comedian, writer, and producer who has hosted late night television talk shows for 33 years in his career.

The first season of the very successful show hosted by David Letterman saw him interviewing the leading names such as Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai and Jerry Seinfeld, which will see the global icon, Shah Rukh Khan as a guest on the esteemed list.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's last film Zero, which released in December 2018, flopped at the Box Office. Khan was supposed to sign his next project in the month of June 2019. However, the 53-year-old says that he won't do it even then. "I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won't even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don't feel like doing it. A lot of people are telling me stories, I've heard 15-20 stories, I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven't decided yet which film to do. Because the moment I take a decision, I will have to start working on films. I will completely be engrossed in it," said King Khan.

