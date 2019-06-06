Disha Patani looks chic in distressed jeans and white corset top

bollywood

Disha Patani, who is basking in applause for her role as Radha in Salman Khan's Bharat, shared a photo of herself on social media. She looks effortlessly chic in the picture

Disha Patani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dishapatani

Disha Patani is on cloud nine after the release of Bharat. The film features Salman Khan, Sunil Grover, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff in important roles. The actress, who plays the character of a trapeze artist and Salman's love interest in the early days of his life, is being lauded for her role.

On Tuesday, the makers of Bharat held a special screening for the industry insiders at Lower Parel. Disha Patani attended the screening with rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff and made heads turn in distressed jeans and a white corset top.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJun 5, 2019 at 3:09am PDT

While she underwent a two-month training in parkour and gymnastics to render the part with authenticity, Disha ended up injuring her knee only a week before the shoot kicked off in Mumbai. "As part of my prep, I had already learnt different kinds of skills like front and back flips. However, I hurt my knee just days before the shoot. I was doing a front salto [a flipping skill which includes a front or back tuck] during my rehearsal when I mistimed my landing and injured my knee. I was advised bed rest for the next few days and underwent deep tissue massages for relief. Luckily, I recovered [in time] for the shoot," said Patani.

A few days ago, Disha Patani also shared how her mom and dad react to her bold photoshoots, which she also shares on social media. Disha has become a social media sensation with 21 million followers in a very short span of her B-town career. She is already an inspiration for many, and her hot body and sultry looks are to die for!

View this post on Instagram #BharatâÂÂ¨ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMay 25, 2019 at 7:06am PDT

In an interview with a leading daily, Disha revealed that though her parents are cool about the shoots, the pictures do make her father feel "awkward".

The Baaghi 2 actress said: "I know my parents are watching me. They know it's work, and I am not doing anything wrong. I am sure they are proud of me. Of course, my father feels awkward whenever I send my pictures on the family [WhatsApp] group. After all, he is a father."

Talking about her mom, Disha said, "My mother is on Instagram now but with a different name. She stalks me, so I don't send the pictures anymore."

Apart from this, Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Also Read: Here's how Disha Patani balances fitness, travel, and shoot

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates