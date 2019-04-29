SRK majorly affected by Zero failure; says he doesn't feel like acting as of now

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview to a Chinese website, revealed about doing a Chinese film, Zero failure and the screening of Zero at the Beijing International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamsrk

Shah Rukh Khan's last outing, Zero, by Aanand L Rai, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, tanked miserably at the Box Office, thus crushing the hopes of the people involved with this film. The film released in December 2018 and now, after three months, the film is being screened at the Beijing International Film Festival in China.

In an interview to a Chinese website, CGTN, Shah Rukh Khan got candid about Zero's failure on the domestic ground and its after-effects on him and his current state of mind. The actor hasn't locked any project yet and will take some time before he signs his next film. "This time, I didn't feel like doing it. I thought, this time, I will take out time to watch films and listen to scripts and read books. My kids are also finishing their college life. Suhana is still in college, Aryan will hopefully pass his college in a year. I want to spend more time with my family."

Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to sign his next project in the month of June 2019. However, the 53-year-old says that he won't do it even then. "I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won't even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don't feel like doing it. A lot of people are telling me stories, I've heard 15-20 stories, I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven't decided yet which film to do. Because the moment I take a decision, I will have to start working on films. I will completely be engrossed in it," said King Khan.

Talking about Zero's screening at the Beijing International Film Festival, the actor said that he wasn't enthusiastic about it. "I said I'd come even if they don't want to show the film because I've wanted to visit for a long time," he said. "It's a different experience," he continued, "because we made the film with a lot of love, but many people did not like it. If the audience didn't like it, then so be it, there's nothing that can be done," asserted Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK was to do a film on astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic, titled, Saare Jahan Se Achcha but the actor walked out of this project.

