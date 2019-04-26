Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan's secret meeting makes fans wonder about their reunion

bollywood

Since the recent films of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan proved to be a Box Office debacle, netizens wondered if the trio caught up to discuss Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat and its fate.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

In a hush hush affair, the Khan trio - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan recently caught up at the former's bungalow in Mannat, Bandra. According to Filmfare magazine, the Khans spent hours together and had a gala time with good food and drinks flowing in.

The report further states that SRK, Aamir and Salman Khan had a chat on their careers and the meeting went on till 8 pm. Clearly, the superstars did not want the media to know about the meet. Right after the report was out, fans began rejoicing and speculating about their possible collaboration. Since the recent films of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan proved to be a Box Office debacle, netizens wondered if the trio caught up to discuss Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat and its fate. Some even believed that Khans are planning a big project together, to help each other’s career.

Also Read: Karan-Arjun to reunite for Dabangg 3?

So far, none of the Khans has spoken about the purpose of their meeting. Till then, let the guessing game continue!

On the work front, Salman Khan is all geared up for his Eid release - Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film's trailer and songs have gained decent buzz across the country and one is hopeful that film would do better at the Box Office and not disappoint fans.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is now prepping for his next film - Lal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood film Forest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Whereas, Shah Rukh Khan has not announced his next after Zero, yet.

Watch this space for more updates!

Also Read: This video of Aamir Khan travelling in the economy class of airline is going viral

Karan-Arjun to reunite for Dabangg 3?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates