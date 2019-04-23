This video of Aamir Khan travelling in the economy class of airline is going viral

bollywood

Ditching the luxuries of a business class, Aamir Khan took everyone by surprise as he was spotted travelling in the economy class of a domestic budget airline. In a viral video, Khan is seen sitting by the window seat quietly, wearing a pale blue cap and has his signature spectacles on.

Aamir looks amused by the attention he was receiving. Check out the video right here:

The video received a lot of praise from fans and followers, who lauded the 54-year-old's simplicity. One fan said: "Aamir bhai Masha Allah you are real hero economy class". Another wrote: "It's actual class of simplicity."

Well, haters too had to share their thoughts on the video. While one said: "Not simplicity, this is publicity", another wrote: "Effect of Thugs of Hindostan".

On the Bollywood front, Aamir was last seen on-screen in the Thugs Of Hindostan along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. However, the film flopped miserably at the Box Office.

Aamir Khan is currently in prep mode for Lal Singh Chaddha, the desi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Inarguably, the only one among the current crop of superstars to have repeatedly and unabashedly given body transformational roles a green light, Khan is set to whip himself into shape yet again for the film.

Aamir is also the founder of Paani Foundation is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that is currently active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra.

